Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza





Clarence Ford speaks to Ronen Klugman, co-founder of Southern Live about the annual Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) which takes place on 16-17 December from 12pm to 2am at Cabo Beach Club. Listen to the details below.

Embrace the time warp!

Take a trip down memory lane and dance the night away with dance floors that's curated to bring the 80s and 90s alive as past, present and future collide in a spectacular event hosted by MCQP for a night that'll take you "Back to the Future."

When: 16-17 December 2023, 12pm to 2am

Where: Cabo Beach Club

Theme: Back to the Future

Tickets: R350 at Howler

Klugman says this year's event is all about embracing the present by showing off your most dazzling interpretations of the "Back to the Future" theme, whether it's a Victorian steampunk ensemble, a groovy disco look, or futuristic cyberpunk fashion. The possibilities are as endless as time itself.

Klugman adds that this year's 29th annual celebration is about "resetting" and "energising" everyone with nostalgia-inducing dance floors, karaoke rooms, an epic set that'll "surprise" guests and an exciting line-up on the main stage.

See you there!