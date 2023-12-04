Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption. 6 December 2023 3:55 PM
View all Local
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NC... 6 December 2023 1:07 PM
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended th... 6 December 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
View all Business
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection. 6 December 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’

4 December 2023 10:18 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Raids
The World View
anti-LGBT law

Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:23).

On 1 December, gay nightclubs were raided, just one day after Russia's Supreme Court banned the 'LGBTQ+ movement' in Russia, after labelling it as an "extremist organisation".

According to eyewitnesses, attendees were held briefly and their passports were photographed.

"In the middle of the party, the music was stopped, and [police] began going into the lounges", said the BBC, citing an eyewitness.

The European Union issued a statement, saying: "Amid the decades-long crackdown on rights of LGBTIQ persons unleashed under President Putin, this decision aims at further persecuting the LGBTIQ community in Russia and aims to stifle civil society and those courageously defending human rights".

RELATED: Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'

Actually there is no such official 'LGBT movement' in Russia at all.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




4 December 2023 10:18 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Raids
The World View
anti-LGBT law

More from World

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pakosta/123rf.com

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

6 December 2023 3:40 PM

A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team

6 December 2023 12:43 PM

Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

copyright tixti/123rf

How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity

6 December 2023 12:34 PM

The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever

6 December 2023 12:17 PM

Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield

6 December 2023 12:08 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023

6 December 2023 10:42 AM

And the top 10 are...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European Union / Pixabay: 12019

'Huge risk' of Christmas attacks on European Union

6 December 2023 9:34 AM

According to a senior EU official, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the EU over the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row

6 December 2023 6:21 AM

November smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach, Cape Town. © adwo123/123rf.com

[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them

5 December 2023 1:45 PM

The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies

Local

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

World

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Security fallout from Phala Phala, memorial of Implats miners

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

‘I don’t let fear stop me,’ says triumphant SA yachtswoman Neuschäfer

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

Remembering 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers who died in Rustenburg

6 December 2023 9:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA