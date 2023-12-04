Shosholoza Meyl is back! SA's long-distance train returns after 3 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to railway expert and journalist David Williams about how Shosholoza Meyl has managed to get its operations between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban up and running after three years.
Shosholoza Meyl gets back on track on 6 December after three years.
PRASA blames COVID-19 for not operating the train; Williams says, "It's deeper than that."
... the rail safety regulator asked them not to run their trains because of operational safety issues. Safety has been an issue for a long time... the trains themselves; how safely they're operated and how safe people are when travelling...David Williams, Railway Expert and Journalist
Williams adds that other concerns include punctuality, infrastructure maintenance and safety on platforms.
It's baby steps. It's nowhere near the service it was. I think they're going to be working hard on making the stations and trains safer.David Williams, Railway Expert and Journalist
Source : 150520-Shosholoza-Meyl.jpg
