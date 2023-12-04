



Bongani Bingwa speaks to musician Sho Madjozi about her newly launched Sparkle Braids.

Young children are no strangers to Sho Madjozi’s colourful braids.

Taking all the guesswork out this year, the musician launched her very own hair range called, Sparkle Braids.

The sparkly hairline was an instant hit, selling out within hours of its pre-order launch.

The first [pre-sale] batch sold out in two hours on the first day that I launched them online. Sho Madjozi, musician

Plans to launch her hairline have been in the works since she first saw the trend of colourful braids gain traction in 2019.

She says seeing the children with colourful braids and smiles on their faces inspired her, especially because it was a tough year for her having lost her sister.

When they did that, to me it felt like they were holding up this little candle… it felt magical in a way. It’s like I lost my sister, but they all became my little sisters. Sho Madjozi, musician

People talk about how much joy I bring to children but they’ll never know the amount of life that kids bring to me as well. Sho Madjozi, musician

This article first appeared on 702 : Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours