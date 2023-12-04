Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption. 6 December 2023 3:55 PM
View all Local
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NC... 6 December 2023 1:07 PM
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended th... 6 December 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
View all Business
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection. 6 December 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours

4 December 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Sho Madjozi
Sparkle Braids

Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!

Bongani Bingwa speaks to musician Sho Madjozi about her newly launched Sparkle Braids.

(Listen to the discussion below)

Young children are no strangers to Sho Madjozi’s colourful braids.

Taking all the guesswork out this year, the musician launched her very own hair range called, Sparkle Braids.

RELATED: Sho Madjozi FINALLY launches colour hair range ahead of the school holidays

The sparkly hairline was an instant hit, selling out within hours of its pre-order launch.

The first [pre-sale] batch sold out in two hours on the first day that I launched them online.

Sho Madjozi, musician

Plans to launch her hairline have been in the works since she first saw the trend of colourful braids gain traction in 2019.

She says seeing the children with colourful braids and smiles on their faces inspired her, especially because it was a tough year for her having lost her sister.

When they did that, to me it felt like they were holding up this little candle… it felt magical in a way. It’s like I lost my sister, but they all became my little sisters.

Sho Madjozi, musician

People talk about how much joy I bring to children but they’ll never know the amount of life that kids bring to me as well.

Sho Madjozi, musician

Keep an eye out on Sho Madjozi’s Instagram and X pages for the next round of pre-orders.


This article first appeared on 702 : Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours




4 December 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Sho Madjozi
Sparkle Braids

More from Entertainment

Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prime Circle parts ways with Ross Learmonth. Photo: Supplied

Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways

6 December 2023 11:17 AM

“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first baby. Photo: Instagram/ashanti (screenshot)

Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together

6 December 2023 8:51 AM

The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dashing Through the Snow' is available to stream on Disney +. Photo: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios (screenshot)

Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December

5 December 2023 2:04 PM

Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: suninternational.com, screengrab

Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show!

5 December 2023 12:53 PM

It's not internationally renowned for nothing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brenda Lee. Picture: Supplied/Alexa King Stone

Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2025. Photo: YouTube/GameSpot (screenshot)

[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

5 December 2023 9:53 AM

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mo Flava sits down with Lloyiso on My First Hit. Photo: 947

[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music

4 December 2023 1:48 PM

Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Family Switch' is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'

4 December 2023 11:50 AM

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Howler website

Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza

4 December 2023 10:44 AM

Embrace the time warp!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies

Local

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

World

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Security fallout from Phala Phala, memorial of Implats miners

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

‘I don’t let fear stop me,’ says triumphant SA yachtswoman Neuschäfer

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

Remembering 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers who died in Rustenburg

6 December 2023 9:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA