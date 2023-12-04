[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay
Clarence Ford interviews Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head of Claims and Procurement at MiWay Insurance.
Listen below.
The festive season is the busiest time of the year for crime syndicates and opportunistic criminals, according to MiWay Insurance.
About 71% of all highjackings in South Africa occur at home in the driveway, according to Crime SA.
5488 cars were hijacked during the second quarter of 2023, with an estimated 60 carjackings reported each day, Saps reports.
Typically, these hijackings occur in the afternoon when you're returning home from work – you're tired, not as aware and the car is stationary.
This becomes the opportune environment for these thieves to strike, says Naidoo.
Most of these hijackings take place in the late afternoon.Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head of Claims and Procurement – MiWay Insurance
Hijackers will take you when you're at your most vulnerable.Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head of Claims and Procurement – MiWay Insurance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Artyom Kulakov
