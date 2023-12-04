Semigration, school proximity: Cape Town's southern suburbs property prices soar





Africa Melane speaks to Arnold Maritz, Principal Property Practitioner at Lew Geffen.

Listen to their conversation below.

Maritz says the factors contributing to increasing real estate prices in southern suburbs are fueled by:

1) People moving closer to 'good schools.'

2) 60% of sales are bought by Capetonians but there is a significant influx of people semigrating from Gauteng.

Maritz says this trend impacts both current residents and those eyeing a home in this desirable area.

You just have to be careful in what area you buy and look at a specific property. Don't get caught up in the property where the maintenance costs more than the property. Arnold Maritz, Principal Property Practitioner - Lew Geffen

