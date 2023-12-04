7 killed in vigilante attacks: ‘To speak to the devil you must use his language’
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader and City of Joburg's Public Safety MMC, Mgcini Tshwaku.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
According to police, seven people were burnt to death on Friday night and early Saturday morning in two vigilante attacks.
The evidence suggests that the victims were assaulted and burnt by a mob.
At the scene of the first crime, two men were found to have been stoned and necklaced, and at the other, five bodies were found burnt.
RELATED: Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
All seven were declared dead on the scene, and Tshwaku says that those killed were allegedly caught red handed, attempting to rob people.
The community said that in total there were nine but two managed to run away.Mgcini Tshwaku, Public Safety MMC - City of Johannesburg
He adds that the community stated they had tried to get the police to arrest these people previously but decided to take the law into their own hands which the JMPD condemns.
Ndou says that crime in the area is incredibly severe and violent, with people frequently being shot by criminals intending to rob them.
These criminals are so barbaric.Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader
RELATED: Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
He adds that with the crime becoming this extreme, when people see someone who they know is behind these attacks and murders, they go on a rampage to stop them.
The community gets to the point where they say, if you want to speak to the devil you have to use his language.Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader
According to Ndou, after the attacks this weekend, life has essentially returned to normal.
This article first appeared on 702 : 7 killed in vigilante attacks: ‘To speak to the devil you must use his language’
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away
The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.Read More
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.Read More
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding
Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is questioning.Read More
Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.Read More
SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
Hundreds of miners are allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of a mineshaft.Read More
RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo's comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More