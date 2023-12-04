[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption. 6 December 2023 3:55 PM
View all Local
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introdu... 7 December 2023 6:52 AM
Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (AN... 7 December 2023 6:46 AM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Politics
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 7 December 2023 5:39 AM
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'

4 December 2023 11:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Netflix

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of ‘Freaky Friday’ and ’17 Again’, Netflix’s ‘Family Switch’ offers a new take on a classic trope.

Parents Jess and Bill Walker, played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, trade places with their teenage kids (Emma Myers and Brady Noon) at Christmas after a rare cosmic event.

The family of four must navigate a potential job promotion, a college interview, a record deal, a soccer tryout… and the holidays!

Based on the book ‘Bedtime For Mommy’, this new family comedy is directed by McG.

‘Family Switch’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the full movie trailer below:


This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'




4 December 2023 11:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Netflix

More from Entertainment

Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prime Circle parts ways with Ross Learmonth. Photo: Supplied

Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways

6 December 2023 11:17 AM

“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first baby. Photo: Instagram/ashanti (screenshot)

Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together

6 December 2023 8:51 AM

The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dashing Through the Snow' is available to stream on Disney +. Photo: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios (screenshot)

Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December

5 December 2023 2:04 PM

Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: suninternational.com, screengrab

Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show!

5 December 2023 12:53 PM

It's not internationally renowned for nothing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brenda Lee. Picture: Supplied/Alexa King Stone

Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2025. Photo: YouTube/GameSpot (screenshot)

[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

5 December 2023 9:53 AM

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mo Flava sits down with Lloyiso on My First Hit. Photo: 947

[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music

4 December 2023 1:48 PM

Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Howler website

Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza

4 December 2023 10:44 AM

Embrace the time warp!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician Sho Madjozi performs at Vivionation lifestyle festival in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours

4 December 2023 10:33 AM

Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer

Opinion

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble

Politics

EWN Highlights

Some Diepsloot residents again accuse law enforcement of tardy response to crime

7 December 2023 10:05 AM

House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told

7 December 2023 9:52 AM

Judgment reserved in EFF bid to halt another disciplinary hearing against MPs

7 December 2023 9:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA