Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane

4 December 2023 12:18 PM
by Keely Goodall
Mmusi Maimane
Load shedding

The North Gauteng High Court has instructed the Electricity Minister to exempt certain institutions from load shedding.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.

The ruling instructs the minister to halt loadshedding at schools, hospitals and police stations by 31 January 2024, meaning Treasury must find funds to provide constant electricity for these spaces.

Build One SA (Bosa) and the DA brought this successful bid to court.

RELATED: Eskom implements higher stages of power cuts to manage its emergency reserves

Households are putting alternative energy sources in place and the government should do the same at essential facilities, says Maimane.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

If you go to a police station in the dark, the police cannot help you. It is the same in a hospital.

Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa

This judgement is significant and it is something we have to ensure at whatever cost because the cost of that is far cheaper than what we are doing at Eskom at this point.

Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa



Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report

6 December 2023 3:55 PM

A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.

Members of the South African Police Service under the movement known as Operation Shanela confiscated 14 million millilitres of illicitly sold alcohol in Johannesburg and disposed of it on 5 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe

6 December 2023 2:59 PM

The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.

South African Police Service members outside Union Buildings on 20 March 2023, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a national shutdown of operations to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies

6 December 2023 1:53 PM

There are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation

6 December 2023 1:37 PM

The Big Issue has been hit by a cyber scam costing them almost R600,000 and putting the magazine's future at risk.

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026

6 December 2023 10:55 AM

Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.

Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter

City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why

6 December 2023 10:26 AM

A MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds has been in the pipeline for years.

PSC Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya. Picture: @SAgovnews/X

Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission

6 December 2023 10:16 AM

The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.

Picture: © marinazg/123rf.com

Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence

6 December 2023 9:12 AM

Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.

Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

7 December 2023 8:24 AM

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026

6 December 2023 10:55 AM

Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.

Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli

'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'

5 December 2023 9:16 PM

Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?

5 December 2023 8:43 PM

Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.

Picture: © Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way

5 December 2023 7:03 PM

SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.

Radio Station of the Year 2023

Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023

5 December 2023 12:43 PM

Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.

