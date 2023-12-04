Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane
Lester Kiewit speaks with Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
The ruling instructs the minister to halt loadshedding at schools, hospitals and police stations by 31 January 2024, meaning Treasury must find funds to provide constant electricity for these spaces.
Build One SA (Bosa) and the DA brought this successful bid to court.
Households are putting alternative energy sources in place and the government should do the same at essential facilities, says Maimane.
If you go to a police station in the dark, the police cannot help you. It is the same in a hospital.Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa
This judgement is significant and it is something we have to ensure at whatever cost because the cost of that is far cheaper than what we are doing at Eskom at this point.Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa
