Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA





JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the private prosecution, which was instituted on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national elective conference last December.

The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has also been reviewed and set aside.

It was a brief appearance on Monday morning.

Jacob Zuma was in court and appeared in high spirits, smiling and laughing while President Cyril Ramaphosa was represented by his legal team.

The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.

It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

In the meantime, the matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.

