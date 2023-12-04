Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the private prosecution, which was instituted on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national elective conference last December.
The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has also been reviewed and set aside.
It was a brief appearance on Monday morning.
We’re in the Joburg High Court today for the private prosecution former president #JacobZuma has brought against President #CyrilRamaphosa. #Zuma is here. BW pic.twitter.com/R8i8Y7aZTu' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2023
Jacob Zuma was in court and appeared in high spirits, smiling and laughing while President Cyril Ramaphosa was represented by his legal team.
The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.
It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
In the meantime, the matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA
More from Local
Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away
The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.Read More
Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.Read More
Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding
Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is questioning.Read More
Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.Read More
SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
Hundreds of miners are allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of a mineshaft.Read More
RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo's comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More