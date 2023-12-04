Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Opinion
Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA

4 December 2023 1:02 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Supreme Court of Appeal SCA
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer
Advocate Billy Downer

The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has also been reviewed and set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the private prosecution, which was instituted on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national elective conference last December.

The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has also been reviewed and set aside.

It was a brief appearance on Monday morning.

Jacob Zuma was in court and appeared in high spirits, smiling and laughing while President Cyril Ramaphosa was represented by his legal team.

The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.

It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

In the meantime, the matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA




Musician Zahara. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away

12 December 2023 6:16 AM

The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.

Picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng

11 December 2023 2:35 PM

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.

Classroom / Picture: pixabay.com

Nzimande proposes prioritising certain programmes and degrees for NSFAS funding

11 December 2023 11:37 AM

Do we just fund everyone who knocks at the door of NSFAS or do we prioritise certain programmes? That's what Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is questioning.

The Gold One Modderfontein mine in Springs. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One

11 December 2023 11:09 AM

This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.

Stock image of a tap: Picture: Pixabay.com

SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN

11 December 2023 10:16 AM

46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards.

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Gold One Modderfontein mine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM

11 December 2023 9:15 AM

Hundreds of miners are allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of a mineshaft.

FILE: Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo. Picture: @RAF_SA/Twitter

RAF says more complaints being received of claimants not receiving payouts

11 December 2023 8:44 AM

Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo's comments come against the backdrop of recent reports which suggest that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) received complaints against almost 10,000 legal practitioners this year.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on 02 September 2023 where the ANC engaged with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula

11 December 2023 7:26 AM

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.

The recruitment and training of 10,000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Deployment of 10,000 new officers will help police visibility - Cele

11 December 2023 7:08 AM

Ten thousand officers are set to formally join the police service from Friday after completing their training in the recruitment programme, Project 10K.

