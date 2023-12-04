'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders'
Africa Melane interviews Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has provided relief for holders of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) and Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEP).
On Friday, Motsoaledi announced the extension of their current permits until the end of 2024 and the issuance of new permits, allowing them to stay in the country until the close of 2025.
Those who have applied for waivers or other visas need not apply for new permits in the interim as their status remained protected while they awaited the outcome thereof.
For those who have not applied for waivers, they are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for new exemption permits.
Chiyangwa says that this not only discourages and inconveniences people, but it does not align with the laws of immigration.
Instead, he says that Motsoaledi needs to develop a proper extension and timeline in addressing these permits.
RELATED: Motsoaledi announces new permits for ZEP, LEP holders
I think the Minister of Home Affairs is just playing some silly games with Zimbabwe, Lesotho and the law itself.Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General – Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network
We should not find this as a relief.Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General – Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders'
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
