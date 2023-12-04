Streaming issues? Report here
[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199

4 December 2023 2:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Diesel
sneakers
Barb's wire

"There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about online trends including Diesel selling a 'frayed' sneaker for R5199.

Skip to 5:14 for this one.

Friedman reports that Diesel is selling very "worn out" Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199.

"They literally look like the oldest sneakers you've ever owned multiplied by a thousand."

Here they are.

Image source: Bash.com screengrab
Image source: Bash.com screengrab
Image source: Bash.com screengrab
Image source: Bash.com screengrab

The sneaker is described as having a "dirty treatment" finish that'll give you an "urban edge to your footwear" for a balance between comfort and lived-in style.

"I don't understand wanting to look rough like someone who lives on the street but you're prepared to pay over R5000 for it? There's something odd about that," says Friedman.

Why would you pay over R5000 on a sneaker? I know that there's this distressed aesthetic about it but this is crazy. They look terrible... they look like they're 50 years old. I do understand it but I do find it completely crazy. It speaks volumes about this crazy world we live it.

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent



