Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical'

4 December 2023 2:40 PM
by Amy Fraser
Italy
Leaning Tower of Pisa
The World View

The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:54).

A medieval tower in the Italian city of Bologna that's equally tilted as the Leaning Tower of Pisa has been closed off after monitoring has detected shifts in the direction of the tilt.

The site was initially closed back in October, when inspections revealed deterioration in the base of the structure.

According to the city council, the situation is "highly critical" as five metre high barriers have been built around the Century Garisenda Tower to contain debris should it fall.

It's believed that the barrier will cost around R87 million (£3.7m).

It's not the most beautiful tower...which is perhaps why we don't know of it so much.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




4 December 2023 2:40 PM
by Amy Fraser
Italy
Leaning Tower of Pisa
The World View

