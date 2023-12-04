Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical'
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:54).
A medieval tower in the Italian city of Bologna that's equally tilted as the Leaning Tower of Pisa has been closed off after monitoring has detected shifts in the direction of the tilt.
The site was initially closed back in October, when inspections revealed deterioration in the base of the structure.
According to the city council, the situation is "highly critical" as five metre high barriers have been built around the Century Garisenda Tower to contain debris should it fall.
It's believed that the barrier will cost around R87 million (£3.7m).
Bologna’s leaning tower (on the left) is in the news…. this is a pic I took whilst biking around this fine Italian city. pic.twitter.com/Nm0hViPsdz' Marty (@BBrosMarty) December 2, 2023
It's not the most beautiful tower...which is perhaps why we don't know of it so much.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Dimitris Kamaras
