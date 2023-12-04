Streaming issues? Report here
[PICS] Clarence Drive, R44, Palmiet Bridge post-storm update, restrictions stay

4 December 2023 2:59 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Road Closures Cape Town
Cape Town storm

Repairs to Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and R43/R44 intersection are progressing well.

Repairs to Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and R43/R44 intersection are progressing well after significant damage following the unprecedented weather system that hit the Western Cape on the Heritage Day long weekend.

However, a number of restrictions remain in place for reasons of public safety.

RELATED: 'STORM'S DISRUPTION AND INCONVENIENCE IS SEVERE': CT MAYOR GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS

R43/R44 intersection

During the weather system, unprecedented water volumes flooded the area.

This significant water flow undermined the base slab of the culvert, causing it to collapse.

Damaged sections have been removed, a new base slab constructed, portal slabs reinstated, and concrete for a head wall and wing wall has been poured. The team can now continue with layer works.

Stop-and-go traffic signals will remain in place over the festive period at this three-way intersection.

It is estimated that this project will be completed during quarter one of 2024 at an estimated cost of R9 million.

Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied

Palmiet Bridge

Erosion behind the abutment of the Palmiet Bridge necessitated the closure of the bridge for safety reasons, followed by lane restrictions as repairs progressed.

Traffic accommodation measures will remain in place throughout the festive season and until the time the project is complete, expected during quarter one of 2024 which is estimated at R2 million.

Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied

Clarence Drive

This scenic route which connects Gordon’s Bay and the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay suffered serious damage as a result of several significant landslips and rock slides.

Clearing continues as areas become stable enough to work on, but the main priority remains to enable one lane of traffic to use the road at a time until two-way traffic can be restored.

Current indications are that repairs to this route will cost close to R70 million.

At the current time, motorists from the Kleinmond side are only able to travel as far as Rooi Els.

Motorists from the Gordon’s Bay side are only able to travel as far as Kogel Bay.

No travel is possible between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els.

The Department is not able to make a clear commitment regarding the date on which one-way traffic will be reinstated between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els because the nature of the work exposes areas that become unstable which may pose a risk to road users.

The aim remains to restore access between these two points during the festive period, but it is not clear whether this will be possible.

Members of the public should assume that the road will be closed during the festive season unless they receive a different message from the Department of Infrastructure.

Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied

This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] Clarence Drive, R44, Palmiet Bridge post-storm update, restrictions stay




4 December 2023 2:59 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Road Closures Cape Town
Cape Town storm

