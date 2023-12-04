[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
COCT warns of harsh consequences for drunk motorists, pedestrians The City of Cape Town has deployed additional officers to maintain law and order while looking after the safety of Capetonians and... 15 December 2023 12:35 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
View all Local
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after... 15 December 2023 6:19 AM
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul' The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering. 14 December 2023 2:22 PM
New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls This is a suggestion that’s been made by some officials in the organisation who believe he is linked to a party named after the AN... 14 December 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 15 December 2023 2:40 PM
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday! On Sunday at 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Clint Brink for an hour to play his favourite hits. 14 December 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football

4 December 2023 3:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
George Koumantarakis

"Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."

Robert Marawa speaks to football legend, George Koumantarakis.

(Listen to the full discussion below)

The football legend was born in Athens but grew up in Durban.

While he possesses a law degree, Koumantarakis is known for his time at FC Basel where he played in the Swiss Super League and the UEFA Champions League in the 90s and early 2000s.

He also played for the South African national team.

While he has immense love and passion for the game, football allowed him to pursue his ultimate goal of becoming a businessman.

My goal was to use that fame and fortune (from football) to move onto what I really ultimately wanted to be and that was a businessman. I was lucky enough that I could pursue my dream and football gave me that avenue.

George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

After almost two decades post-retirement, he is currently a director of Logan Golf, a New Zealand-based Golf company while enjoying life with his family in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, that passion for the game remains alive today, as the former striker holds a keen interest in local football.

Football is in my blood, I love the game and it obviously gave a lot to me… It is a pity from the Durban perspective but I think football in the country is healthy.

George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

While the current industry is filled with many talented players, many don’t seem to want to progress further, says Koumantarakis.

There are big shoes to fill if you compare the players to the teams from the late 1990s, when South Africa was readmitted into an international sport.

I think we were also victim to our own success in terms of how our league went. It improved vastly and a lot of money came into the league, but obviously with a lot of money comes complacency… the players tend to think ‘well I’ve made it here and I’m living comfortably’, whereas before football players really weren’t living that comfortably.

George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

[Players] were really talented and could have played overseas but never had those opportunities. When those opportunities opened up, the players were really hungry and wanted to prove something on the international stage.

George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

Most of them [current players] are pretty happy earning good money here in South Africa… being a big fish in a small pond.

George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

He hopes the national team will once again work its way onto the international stage.


This article first appeared on 947 : [LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football




