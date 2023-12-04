[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Jeanie Cave, Clinical Psychologist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
The December period is usually a time filled with family gatherings and festive celebrations.
However, for many people this time can amplify feelings of loneliness, especially if they do not feel they have people to spend this time with.
Loneliness is a complex feeling and can affect anyone who feels their social interactions are not corresponding with their desire for connection.
This can be made worse if you have lost a loved one, are away from your family around the holidays, or are struggling with not having a romantic partner.
RELATED: ‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness
Cave says that when a person feels isolated and lonely, this can cause anxiety, depression, and even paranoia.
We can even have a psychotic episode where a person loses touch with reality.Jeanie Cave, Clinical Psychologist
To deal with loneliness, she says you need to be open and communicate with the right person about how you are feeling.
When doing this, it is important to make sure you have chosen a safe person who is empathetic, authentic, and non-judgemental.
This article first appeared on 702
