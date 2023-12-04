'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity
Clarence Ford speaks to Daniel Den Hollander, Clinical Psychologist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Every interaction we have with other people evokes some form of emotion.
One notable way that we feel this is when we wonder ‘what will people say?’
The idea that our dreams will force us to face stigmatisation and judgement can be extremely challenging to navigate.
The phrase ‘what will people say?’ can evoke intense fear and do damage to our self-confidence.
Den Hollander says that on the one hand, this question can help us step back and regulate to find our space in a community.
However, if we think about this too much, it can cause serious problems and hold us back.
If there is too much emphasis on ‘wat sal die mense sê?’ we then lose our own identity, our spontaneity, because everything becomes about how to make ourselves presentable.Daniel Den Hollander, Clinical Psychologist
He adds that this can lead to a need for validation and a co-dependence, which opens us up to being manipulated.
