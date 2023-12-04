'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Clarence Drive, R44, Palmiet Bridge post-storm update, restrictions stay Repairs to Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and R43/R44 intersection are progressing well. 4 December 2023 2:59 PM
'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders' Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is extending current permits until the end of 2024. 4 December 2023 2:22 PM
90% of South African criminals reoffend, compared to 30% in Finland, this is why Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend compared to only 1 in 3 in Finland. 4 December 2023 1:47 PM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane The North Gauteng High Court has instructed the Electricity Minister to exempt certain institutions from load shedding. 4 December 2023 12:18 PM
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
View all Business
'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life. 4 December 2023 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness. 4 December 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199 "There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman 4 December 2023 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday' Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'. 4 December 2023 11:50 AM
Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza Embrace the time warp! 4 December 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’ Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia. 4 December 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity

4 December 2023 5:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Anxiety
insecurity

Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life.

Clarence Ford speaks to Daniel Den Hollander, Clinical Psychologist.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Every interaction we have with other people evokes some form of emotion.

One notable way that we feel this is when we wonder ‘what will people say?’

The idea that our dreams will force us to face stigmatisation and judgement can be extremely challenging to navigate.

RELATED: The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?'

The phrase ‘what will people say?’ can evoke intense fear and do damage to our self-confidence.

Den Hollander says that on the one hand, this question can help us step back and regulate to find our space in a community.

However, if we think about this too much, it can cause serious problems and hold us back.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

If there is too much emphasis on ‘wat sal die mense sê?’ we then lose our own identity, our spontaneity, because everything becomes about how to make ourselves presentable.

Daniel Den Hollander, Clinical Psychologist

He adds that this can lead to a need for validation and a co-dependence, which opens us up to being manipulated.




4 December 2023 5:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Anxiety
insecurity

More from Lifestyle

FILE: It can be difficult to spend the holidays alone. Picture: Алексей Смирнов from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

4 December 2023 2:52 PM

As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bash.com screengrab

[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199

4 December 2023 2:34 PM

"There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @MDNnewss on X

[WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip

4 December 2023 12:50 PM

A video of a guy with a Porsche at a petrol station is going viral after the man attempting to clean it stabs his tyres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

4 December 2023 12:31 PM

5488 cars were hijacked during the second quarter of 2023, with an estimated 60 carjackings reported each day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

Semigration, school proximity: Cape Town's southern suburbs property prices soar

4 December 2023 11:47 AM

60% of sales are bought by Capetonians but there are significant influx from people semigrating from Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Early December pay: A pitfall or a blessing?

4 December 2023 11:04 AM

Most people get paid their December salary (and bonus) earlier than usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Child Touching Father's Face. Photo: Pexels/Biova Nakou

Does having children make you happier? Here’s what the research suggests

4 December 2023 10:21 AM

The happiness and fulfillment you feel with the decision will depend on many different factors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Myrkl, a new anti-hangover supplement, has just launched in SA. Photo: Myrkl.com

Anti-hangover pill which sold out in minutes in the UK officially in SA

4 December 2023 10:13 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care, the importers and distributors of Myrkl, the so-called anti hangover pill which sold out within hours when it was released in the UK last yea

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic Shosholoza Meyl train. Picture: Supplied.

Shosholoza Meyl is back! SA's long-distance train returns after 3 years

4 December 2023 9:57 AM

Railway expert David Williams speaks about the recovery of Shosholoza Meyl and the concerns that remain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making

3 December 2023 2:11 PM

To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football

Sport

EWN Highlights

Police investigating rape complaint against a former ANC leader

4 December 2023 8:16 PM

EFF’s application to interdict suspension of its MPs to be heard in 2024

4 December 2023 7:35 PM

Containment building fixed at Koeberg Power Station

4 December 2023 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA