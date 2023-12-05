Are Cape Town beaches safe for swimming? Possibly not as safe as we think





John Perlman speaks with Prof Leslie Petrik, a nanochemist at the University of the Western Cape.

Some Cape Town beaches have recently been found to have high levels of E. coli, putting beachgoers at risk.

Water quality is relatively good, according to City of Cape Town coastal management manager Greg Oelofse.

Petrik, however, disagrees.

She says the combination of failing pump stations, sewage spilling into the sea, and pollution all pose health risks to swimmers.

She says the City’s data shows highly variable water quality.

There are significant health impacts related to exposure to sewage-contaminated water. Leslie Petrik, Nanochemist - University of the Western Cape

She says there are plenty of pathogens that are difficult to test for but could be present due to sewage in the water.

Petrik says the City must communicate clearly and quickly by way of signage if there is contaminated water.

