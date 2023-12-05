Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass Who is in the right and who is in the wrong? 5 December 2023 1:58 PM
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion. 5 December 2023 1:21 PM
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid. 5 December 2023 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year. 5 December 2023 8:44 AM
View all Business
16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water." 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relati... 5 December 2023 12:22 PM
Great White Sharks return to False Bay after 'dramatic' decline since 2017 Sarah Waries (Shark Spotters) explains what the increase in shark activity in False Bay means. 5 December 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show! It's not internationally renowned for nothing. 5 December 2023 12:53 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. 5 December 2023 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them. 5 December 2023 1:45 PM
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions. 5 December 2023 1:41 PM
COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions. 5 December 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes?

5 December 2023 8:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
big tech

Technology and social media are negatively impacting society and Big Tech is allowing this, says Tim Richman.

John Maytham speaks with author Tim Richman.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The rise of social media is partly blamed by many for social, cultural, and political disasters over the last decade and a half.

Algorithms prioritise user attention (addiction?) over quality content, contributing to declining mental health and attention spans.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app

Richman authored a piece on this topic titled, ‘Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?

He says tech personalities are often highly unlikable, with little concern for how their inventions impact others.

He gives the example of William Shockley, considered the pioneer of Silicon Valley, who became the archetypal bad boss and died in disgrace, disliked by all who worked with him.

@ marchmeena/123rf.com
@ marchmeena/123rf.com

Shockley ended up dying estranged from his family. His children found out about his death in the class ads.

Tim Richman, Burnet Media Publisher/Author

However, despite being a terrible person, many new tech figures emulate him.




5 December 2023 8:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
big tech

More from Lifestyle

Image source: @bigbayevents Instagram, screengrab

16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Takealot

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

5 December 2023 12:22 PM

Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© surz/123rf.com

Great White Sharks return to False Bay after 'dramatic' decline since 2017

5 December 2023 12:10 PM

Sarah Waries (Shark Spotters) explains what the increase in shark activity in False Bay means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

It's summer, people want to swim! Can public pools stay open after office hours?

5 December 2023 10:41 AM

The public asks if community pools can stay open an hour or two later this summer for people to enjoy after work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity

4 December 2023 5:12 PM

Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: It can be difficult to spend the holidays alone. Picture: Алексей Смирнов from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

4 December 2023 2:52 PM

As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bash.com screengrab

[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199

4 December 2023 2:34 PM

"There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @MDNnewss on X

[WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip

4 December 2023 12:50 PM

A video of a guy with a Porsche at a petrol station is going viral after the man attempting to clean it stabs his tyres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

4 December 2023 12:31 PM

5488 cars were hijacked during the second quarter of 2023, with an estimated 60 carjackings reported each day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are Cape Town beaches safe for swimming? Possibly not as safe as we think

Local

33 foreign human trafficking victims 'found cramped' in one room of Benoni house

Local

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EXPLAINER: Why ConCourt found independent candidates were discriminated against

5 December 2023 3:55 PM

Malala Yousafzai to deliver 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

5 December 2023 2:49 PM

'There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out': Gaza woman in SA

5 December 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA