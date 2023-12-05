Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes?
John Maytham speaks with author Tim Richman.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
The rise of social media is partly blamed by many for social, cultural, and political disasters over the last decade and a half.
Algorithms prioritise user attention (addiction?) over quality content, contributing to declining mental health and attention spans.
ALSO READ: Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app
Richman authored a piece on this topic titled, ‘Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such arseholes?’
He says tech personalities are often highly unlikable, with little concern for how their inventions impact others.
He gives the example of William Shockley, considered the pioneer of Silicon Valley, who became the archetypal bad boss and died in disgrace, disliked by all who worked with him.
Shockley ended up dying estranged from his family. His children found out about his death in the class ads.Tim Richman, Burnet Media Publisher/Author
However, despite being a terrible person, many new tech figures emulate him.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109447321_miami-usa-august-23-2018-newsweek-magazine-with-elon-musk-on-main-page-in-a-hand-newsweek-is-an-amer.html?term=elon%2Bmusk&vti=lbwyq5iaf1donwoa5p-1-2
