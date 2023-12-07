Vivacious Eco Vixon paves the way for sustainable living with a zero waste store
THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY VIVACIOUS ECO VIXON
In a world where environmental consciousness is gaining prominence, Vivacious Eco Vixon stands out as a beacon of sustainability. This eco-conscious brand, based in Cape Town, is on a mission to redefine the approach to daily consumption by offering a range of eco-reusable products that replace traditional single-use items. What sets them apart is their commitment to handcrafting all products locally using upcycled and recycled materials, contributing to the reduction of waste in landfills and oceans.
Vivacious Eco Vixon operates as more than just a store; it is a movement dedicated to alleviating the environmental impact of single-use products. Their product range is carefully curated around the waste they receive, allowing for the introduction of new and innovative products regularly. This approach not only tackles the issue of waste but also promotes a circular economy where materials are reused and repurposed.
They offer Corporate Gifting
- Paper Gift bags
- Laptop sleeve bag
- Reusable produce bags
- Reusable Facial Rounds
- Tote Bags
- Canvas Backpacks
- Reusable Wet Wipes
- Reusable Fabric Napkins
