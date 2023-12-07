Vivacious Eco Vixon paves the way for sustainable living with a zero waste store





THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY VIVACIOUS ECO VIXON

In a world where environmental consciousness is gaining prominence, Vivacious Eco Vixon stands out as a beacon of sustainability. This eco-conscious brand, based in Cape Town, is on a mission to redefine the approach to daily consumption by offering a range of eco-reusable products that replace traditional single-use items. What sets them apart is their commitment to handcrafting all products locally using upcycled and recycled materials, contributing to the reduction of waste in landfills and oceans.

Vivacious Eco Vixon operates as more than just a store; it is a movement dedicated to alleviating the environmental impact of single-use products. Their product range is carefully curated around the waste they receive, allowing for the introduction of new and innovative products regularly. This approach not only tackles the issue of waste but also promotes a circular economy where materials are reused and repurposed.

They offer Corporate Gifting

Paper Gift bags

Laptop sleeve bag

Reusable produce bags

Reusable Facial Rounds

Tote Bags

Canvas Backpacks

Reusable Wet Wipes

Reusable Fabric Napkins

GET IN TOUCH

Phone: +27 66 000 9498

Store Address: 48 Adamtas Avenue Bothasig 7441

Instagram: @Vivacious_eco_vixon

Email: vivaciousecovixon@gmail.com