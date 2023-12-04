[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Clarence Drive, R44, Palmiet Bridge post-storm update, restrictions stay Repairs to Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and R43/R44 intersection are progressing well. 4 December 2023 2:59 PM
'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders' Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is extending current permits until the end of 2024. 4 December 2023 2:22 PM
Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, a... 4 December 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us The book takes a look at how active citizenry can lead to the change people yearn to see in their surroundings. 4 December 2023 8:50 PM
Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading This device can store thousands of books and audio for you to read, anywhere, anytime. 4 December 2023 8:04 PM
Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business The deal is estimated to be worth more than R1.8 billion. 4 December 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life. 4 December 2023 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness. 4 December 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199 "There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman 4 December 2023 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday' Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'. 4 December 2023 11:50 AM
Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza Embrace the time warp! 4 December 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’ Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia. 4 December 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us

4 December 2023 8:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
active citizenry
business book review
Book reveiw

The book takes a look at how active citizenry can lead to the change people yearn to see in their surroundings.

Given the state that South Africa finds itself in at the moment, this provides the positive spin on the difficult situations many people find themselves in.

South Africa is plagued with problems, from corruption to unemployment, crime and poverty.

Yet no matter the scale of the problem, it still requires fixing.

616v7xwttcl-ac-uf8941000-ql80-jpg

Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us by Ariane Conrad and Jon Alexander is a book written for everyone regardless of their position in society, and for them to find the motivation enact the positive change that they want to see.

The book highlights how human history has moved from the Subject Story of kings and empires to the current Consumer Story.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends says the authors argue that now is the time to enter the Citizen Story.

It was a pretty apt book to review on this show, given South Africa today and given our current context. Even though it wasn't written by a South African.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

The case that they make for active citizenship is quite succinct.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Their argument in this book is that we need to move past the consumer story towards the citizen story, where we realise that democracy is a collaborative exchange.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Listen to the audio for more.




4 December 2023 8:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
active citizenry
business book review
Book reveiw

More from Business

Amazon.com Inc.s latest Kindle version - Picture: @JeffBezos

Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading

4 December 2023 8:04 PM

This device can store thousands of books and audio for you to read, anywhere, anytime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business

4 December 2023 7:23 PM

The deal is estimated to be worth more than R1.8 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Maitree Boonkitphuwadon/123rf

New two-pot retirement system likely to be implemented by September 2024

4 December 2023 6:46 PM

An earlier proposed implementation date of March 2024 had been deemed unfeasible by the retirement industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies

4 December 2023 12:37 PM

African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane

4 December 2023 12:18 PM

The North Gauteng High Court has instructed the Electricity Minister to exempt certain institutions from load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout

1 December 2023 6:01 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track

1 December 2023 12:18 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

1 December 2023 11:43 AM

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

1 December 2023 7:42 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football

Sport

EWN Highlights

Impala Platinum mine disaster: Death toll climbs to 13

4 December 2023 9:25 PM

Prasa’s Shosholoza Meyl back on the tracks

4 December 2023 8:25 PM

Police investigating rape complaint against a former ANC leader

4 December 2023 8:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA