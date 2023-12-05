ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of its members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investments.
The printing and marketing company produced election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.
The company took legal action against the ANC and has won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
However, the ANC has now approached the Constitutional Court in the matter.
ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that an internal forensic report had showed that members within the party acted irregularly when entering into the contract with Ezulweni.
"We found some culpability out of that forensic report. We have referred criminal charges and those are underway. Some of these narratives may not be informed by the full understanding of the work we are doing to improve good governance within the ANC as part of the renewal agenda."
Meanwhile, Ezulweni said that it had demonstrated proof of work and two courts had found in their favour.
The company’s spokesperson, Peter Fernando, said that the entire ordeal had been a draining exercise on the company’s finances and operations.
"It's been a long fight, a long battle, lots of legal fees... it's been very difficult for us, we have lost properties, we have lost vehicles as a matter of fact because we have not been able to pay some of those bills."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council
The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.Read More
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.Read More
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority
A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.Read More
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'
The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President
President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.Read More