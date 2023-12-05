33 foreign human trafficking victims 'found cramped' in one room of Benoni house





Aubrey Masango interviews KZN Police Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

33 suspected victims of human trafficking have been rescued from a house in Gauteng on Sunday evening.

Police found them 'cramped' in one room at a house in Benoni.

Detectives from KwaZulu-Natal were tracing a suspect in a kidnapping case of a foreign national in Springfield Park last week when it led the police to the house in Boksburg where the victims were found.

All of the victims were foreign nationals, which indicates to Netshiunda that syndicates are targeting these individuals, possibly for ransom.

Only one suspect has been arrested, but given the scale of this issue, Netshiunda is positive that more arrests will be made.

This come just days after news broke of a joint sting operation between the Border Management Authority (BMA), Home Affairs and the South African Police Service, which saved 443 children being trafficked into the country.

Police find victims from almost every province. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Spokesperson – KZN Police

They were kidnapped from various places in and around the country. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Spokesperson – KZN Police

We believe we will make more arrests. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Spokesperson – KZN Police

