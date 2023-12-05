It's summer, people want to swim! Can public pools stay open after office hours?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass Who is in the right and who is in the wrong? 5 December 2023 1:58 PM
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion. 5 December 2023 1:21 PM
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid. 5 December 2023 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year. 5 December 2023 8:44 AM
View all Business
16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water." 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relati... 5 December 2023 12:22 PM
Great White Sharks return to False Bay after 'dramatic' decline since 2017 Sarah Waries (Shark Spotters) explains what the increase in shark activity in False Bay means. 5 December 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show! It's not internationally renowned for nothing. 5 December 2023 12:53 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. 5 December 2023 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them. 5 December 2023 1:45 PM
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions. 5 December 2023 1:41 PM
COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions. 5 December 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

It's summer, people want to swim! Can public pools stay open after office hours?

5 December 2023 10:41 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
City of Cape Town
public pools
Cape Town summer
Cape Town pools

The public asks if community pools can stay open an hour or two later this summer for people to enjoy after work.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town.

With the sun setting much later in Cape Town’s summer months, it has been asked if public swimming pools can have extended operating hours.

Typically, people work until 5pm or after this hour which is when some pools close for the day which means some patrons aren't able to enjoy the pools after a long day of work.

Van der Ross says extending operating hours is challenging because everyone's working hours and safety - from security guards and cashiers to patrons and lifeguards - needs to be considered.

I would love to but we can't yet. Community pools have been scheduled to operate for this season from 9 to 11 December till 5pm. We have certain community pools open on weekends from Friday to Sunday that are open from 10am to 5pm. Blue Downs, Retreat and Strand pools are open from 10am to 5pm while Sea Point and Long Street are open from 7am to 7pm. We can't keep the pools open later because it would mean extending operating hours which means re-looking at contracts and transport for staff and issues around safety for the public using the pools.

Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

However, depending on the day, temperature and loadshedding schedule, specific pools can remain open 45 minutes to an hour later, if the manager deems it appropriate, says Van der Ross.

Van der Ross adds that fear is also a considering factor.

We don't want to put the community in a position where you'll have an extra half an hour of fun just to walk home in fear.

Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

In terms of loadshedding, there are no generators at public swimming pools to keep cleaning filters and chemicals going which means patrons will be asked to leave the pool 15 minutes before the power cuts off to avoid contaminating pools.




5 December 2023 10:41 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
City of Cape Town
public pools
Cape Town summer
Cape Town pools

More from Lifestyle

Image source: @bigbayevents Instagram, screengrab

16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Takealot

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

5 December 2023 12:22 PM

Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© surz/123rf.com

Great White Sharks return to False Bay after 'dramatic' decline since 2017

5 December 2023 12:10 PM

Sarah Waries (Shark Spotters) explains what the increase in shark activity in False Bay means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dennizn/123rf.com

Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes?

5 December 2023 8:09 AM

Technology and social media are negatively impacting society and Big Tech is allowing this, says Tim Richman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity

4 December 2023 5:12 PM

Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: It can be difficult to spend the holidays alone. Picture: Алексей Смирнов from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

4 December 2023 2:52 PM

As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bash.com screengrab

[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199

4 December 2023 2:34 PM

"There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @MDNnewss on X

[WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip

4 December 2023 12:50 PM

A video of a guy with a Porsche at a petrol station is going viral after the man attempting to clean it stabs his tyres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

4 December 2023 12:31 PM

5488 cars were hijacked during the second quarter of 2023, with an estimated 60 carjackings reported each day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are Cape Town beaches safe for swimming? Possibly not as safe as we think

Local

33 foreign human trafficking victims 'found cramped' in one room of Benoni house

Local

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EXPLAINER: Why ConCourt found independent candidates were discriminated against

5 December 2023 3:55 PM

Malala Yousafzai to deliver 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

5 December 2023 2:49 PM

'There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out': Gaza woman in SA

5 December 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA