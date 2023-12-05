It's summer, people want to swim! Can public pools stay open after office hours?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town.

With the sun setting much later in Cape Town’s summer months, it has been asked if public swimming pools can have extended operating hours.

Typically, people work until 5pm or after this hour which is when some pools close for the day which means some patrons aren't able to enjoy the pools after a long day of work.

Van der Ross says extending operating hours is challenging because everyone's working hours and safety - from security guards and cashiers to patrons and lifeguards - needs to be considered.

I would love to but we can't yet. Community pools have been scheduled to operate for this season from 9 to 11 December till 5pm. We have certain community pools open on weekends from Friday to Sunday that are open from 10am to 5pm. Blue Downs, Retreat and Strand pools are open from 10am to 5pm while Sea Point and Long Street are open from 7am to 7pm. We can't keep the pools open later because it would mean extending operating hours which means re-looking at contracts and transport for staff and issues around safety for the public using the pools. Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

However, depending on the day, temperature and loadshedding schedule, specific pools can remain open 45 minutes to an hour later, if the manager deems it appropriate, says Van der Ross.

Van der Ross adds that fear is also a considering factor.

We don't want to put the community in a position where you'll have an extra half an hour of fun just to walk home in fear. Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

In terms of loadshedding, there are no generators at public swimming pools to keep cleaning filters and chemicals going which means patrons will be asked to leave the pool 15 minutes before the power cuts off to avoid contaminating pools.