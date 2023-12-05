Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months





The Bitcoin price is surging.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surpassed $40 000 (over R790 000) for the first time since April 2022 – a 150% rise so far this year.

At the beginning of the year, a bitcoin was worth less than $17 000 (about R320 000).

Expectations of an interest rate cut in the US and the prospect of approvals for more bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) continue to drive the price, according to Reuters.

