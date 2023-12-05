



Gaming fans had their first look at the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI with the release of the official trailer.

Rockstar Games Inc. unveiled the first trailer for the game a day early after the video was leaked online.

The game maintains its theme of fast cars, outlaws, and scantily dressed men and women in the fictional Vice City all to the sound of Tom Petty’s head-bopping song ‘Love Is A Long Road’.

The trailer introduces a male and female protagonist duo, inspired by a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

While this is not Grand Theft Auto’s first female protagonist (the first GTA features four females), many fans were excited to see what the character brought to the story.

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

There has been no mention of a PC release yet.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe ' Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

Fans have been waiting just over a decade for an upgrade to GTA 5, which was released in September 2013.

It is the second-best-selling video game of all time behind Minecraft, with 185 million copies sold.

While developers have focused on bringing updates to the game’s online version, this is the first major physical update.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions to the trailer:

Me trying not to die before gta 6 drops pic.twitter.com/4f4Qz2NzeI ' vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 5, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early