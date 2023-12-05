Bot or human: Did ChatGPT write one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International about the intricacies around AI writing tools. Listen below.
Putting together a speech which needs to have important information in it and sound accessible to a wider audience can be tricky, especially if you don’t want it to be too long.
It's becoming a norm for industries in communications like PR, social media and copywriting to use AI tools.
But is it questionable for someone in a senior position, such as a country’s president, to use them?
The presidency says it is treading carefully as it probes whether artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT was used to write one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speeches earlier this month.
Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said they are investigating the matter after a social media post alleged that parts of a speech delivered at a Department of Basic Education (DBE) event were developed using AI.
There are many tools to detect whether a speech was written by AI or a human, says Ebrahim.
Some faux writing red flags these tools might pick up are:
1) How predictable or unpredictable copy is when it's written.
2) Whether the writing sounds like a human's thought process.
3) Whether the grammar and syntax of speech is personalised to the way a human speaks.
While some AI writing churning bots can create an "uncanny" human response that sounds "most likely" human - it's becoming hard to tell, says Ebrahim.
When it comes to government members using AI tools to write speeches, it's a bit of a grey area because there are no specific rules and regulations about this yet. If you are using these tools, then be transparent about it as we're not told whether something is written by a human or a computer.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
