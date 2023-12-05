Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
JOHANNESBURG - Ezulweni Investment says it believes the Constitutional Court will not overturn a previous ruling ordering the African National Congress (ANC) to settle the R102 million it owes the company.
The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.
The company filed a lawsuit against the ANC and has won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
ALSO READ:
• ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
• ANC ‘categorically’ denies it's 'broke', says it's meeting financial obligations
• Sheriff allegedly denied access to Luthuli House
On Monday, a court sheriff arrived at the ANC’s Luthuli House in Johannesburg to attach the party’s assets, however, was refused entry into the building by security guards.
Ezulweni Investments spokesperson, Peter Fernando, said that the issue between the company and the ANC was a civil matter and not a constitutional one.
"This type of case is not supposed to be taken to the Constitutional Court but somehow they are trying to buy time I guess."
However, ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that the party had received legal advice that there was reasonable prospect of success in the Constitutional Court.
"We are certainly convinced that this is a constitutional matter."
The attaching of ANC equipment has been suspended pending the finalisation of the party’s appeal to the apex court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
Source : Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
More from Politics
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More
ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of it’s members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council
The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.Read More
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.Read More
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority
A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.Read More
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'
The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President
President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass
Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?Read More
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday
The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.Read More
Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm
Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.Read More
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway
The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville.Read More
'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap.Read More
Remembering Madiba ten years after his passing
Nelson Mandela, the man who led South Africa's transition out of apartheid and became its first black president, died in 2013.Read More
City of Cape Town begins 6-month Diep River aerating trial to address pollution
The city said pollution of the river, which runs into Milnerton Lagoon, resulted in low oxygen levels and the production of hydrogen sulphide, which often caused a stench in the surrounding areas.Read More