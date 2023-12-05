Remembering Madiba ten years after his passing





Tuesday marks ten years since the death of former President Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first democratically elected leader.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Library of the London School of Economics and Political Science

Across the globe, the name Nelson Mandela became synonymous with the struggle against apartheid, and later, for many, a symbol of peace and hope.

Tuesday marks ten years since Mandela, widely known by his clan name of "Madiba", died at the age of 95.

Born Rolihlahla Mandela into the Madiba clan in the village of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, on 18 July 1918, Mandela would later be given the name 'Nelson' by his primary school teacher as was the custom at the time.

He matriculated from Healdtown, a Wesleyan secondary school and from there began his BA studies at the University College of Fort Hare. Studies he would not complete due to his participation in a student protest.

In the early 1940s, Mandela would live and work in Johannesburg first as a mine security officer and then after meeting Walter Sisulu, as an articled clerk at a firm of attorneys. He later completed his LL.B. through UNISA while incarcerated.

Although already politically inclined, Mandela only joined the African National Congress in 1944 where he helped to form the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and rose through its ranks.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Nelson Mandela

South Africa's First Black President

In June 1964 at the Rivonia Trial, Mandela and his co-accused were convicted of four charges including sabotage and were sentenced to life imprisonment. Mandela would spend 27 years behind bars - first on Robben Island, then at Pollsmoor Prison and later at Victor Verster Prison near Paarl.

He walked free from Victor Verster Prison on Sunday 11 February 1990, just nine days after the unbanning of the ANC and the PAC. The following year he was elected ANC President, replacing his friend, Oliver Tambo.

In 1993, he and then President FW de Klerk both won the Nobel Peace Prize and on 27 April 1994, Nelson Mandela cast his first vote as a South African citizen in an election.

On 10 May 1994, he was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected President and served just one term, retiring in 1999.

It always seems impossible until it's done. Nelson Mandela

Mandela spent the final years of his life between his home in Houghton, Johannesburg and Qunu. In his mid-eighties, he began to significantly withdraw from public life.

On 5 December, after suffering from a lung infection, Madiba died at his Houghton home at the age of 95 surrounded by his family.

His death was publicly announced on television, with then-president Jacob Zuma proclaimed ten days of national mourning.

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. Nelson Mandela

This past weekend saw the 10th annual Nelson Mandela Commemoration Reconciliation Peace Walk in Gauteng, in which citizens of all races joined together to remember the struggle icon.

