Great White Sharks return to False Bay after 'dramatic' decline since 2017





Lester Kiewit speaks to Sarah Waries (CEO of Shark Spotters) about an increase in great white shark activity in False Bay, and what bathers and surfers must be aware of.

Listen below.

After years of absence, The Shark Spotters at Muizenberg sighted a great white on 27 and 29 November.

On 2 December, spear fishermen at Smitswinkel Bay reported seeing a great white shark while another white shark sighting was recorded off Roman Rock Lighthouse by an experienced water user on the same day - putting the sightings at four within a week.

RELATED: GREAT WHITE SHARK POPULATIONS JUST KEEP SWIMMING AWAY FROM FALSE BAY

Waries explains that the presence of these large apex predators is important for the health of False Bay and the region's underwater ecosystem.

We're hoping that this signals a return of the sharks, but we just don't know. It might just be that the conditions are particularly good at False Bay at the moment, but it could also be that the sharks are just moving through. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

Shark Spotters used to spot around 250 sharks a year, but sightings have all but disappeared since 2017.

RELATED: (REVIEW) UTE HERMANUS GOES SHARK CAGE DIVING IN GANSBAAI!

Back in 2015, we used to see up to 250 white shark sightings a year so we're not quite at the levels that we were before. Hopefully, it is a good sign but it's too early to tell whether it's a proper return or not. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

Waries warns the public to be vigilant when swimming in the False Bay Beach area right now.

She also recommends that the public follow these tips:

RELATED: SHARK GIVES BIRTH TO BABY SHARK DOO DOO DOO DOO OUT OF FIN AIR WITHOUT MALE CHUM