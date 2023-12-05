Court rules against SAHRA bid to win control over Mandela cell key & other items
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria ruled against the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) in its bid to win control of the key to Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, as well as various artworks, signed books, and clothing items linked to the iconic former statesman.
The items in question, which total 29, were set to go under the hammer in New York last January.
But the auction was halted after SAHRA intervened, claiming they were heritage objects, and that Mandela’s daughter, Makaziwe Mandela, together with his ex-jailer-turned-friend, Christo Brand, shipped them out of the country illegally.
In a ruling handed down on Monday, though, the court found this wasn’t the case.
READ: Christo Brand vows legal action over defamation related to Mandela cell key sale
The items in question were deemed by SAHRA to be heritage objects in terms of a government gazette published in April 2019, in which the previous list of types of heritage resources was amended.
It was amended to include “objects related to significant political processes, events, figures and leaders in South Africa”, as well as “significant South Africans”, and “events of national importance”.
But the court during the week found the phrase “related to” in this context was overbroad, and further that the items in question did not meet the standard for heritage objects, as set out in the preamble to the National Heritage Resources Act.
It dismissed SAHRA’s application to interdict the sale of the items until they were brought back to South Africa and a permit was secured.
It also ordered costs against SAHRA.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court rules against SAHRA bid to win control over Mandela cell key & other items
