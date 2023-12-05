Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bertus Preller, a family and divorce lawyer who has written a book, 'The Unexpected Counsellor: A Divorce Lawyer's Strategies to Navigate Love and Avoid Heartbreak.'
Listen to what it's all about below.
Preller's book, 'The Unexpected Counsellor: A Divorce Lawyer's Strategies to Navigate Love and Avoid Heartbreak' provides his unique perspective on nurturing and salvaging relationships by providing advice to people in relationships or marriages on the verge of collapse and strained familial or co-parenting relationships.
Preller says seeking a divorce for couples is the last part of his job while the first is to find reconciliation in marriages by trying to counsel couples - even if there's a 1% chance of saving things.
The book is a combination of his "unique professional observations and personal experiences" to guide couples back to each other, hopefully.
I've had the unique opportunity to observe and engage with the intricate dynamics of relationships and witness emotional and psychological factors that play crucial roles in the health and longevity of relationships.Bertus Preller, Lawyer and Author
Communication is the main reason for divorce, says Preller.
People do not communicate properly and do not seek help when the problem starts, instead they come when the marriage has broken down completely.Bertus Preller, Lawyer and Author
Preller's number one advice to divorced couples is to resolve conflict like adults.
Steer away from adversarial divorce processes and opt for mediation which is a much more amicable approach and try to resolve issues like adults instead of fighting it out which trickles down to the care and contact with children and other people involved.Bertus Preller, Lawyer and Author
Get Preller's book on Takealot.
