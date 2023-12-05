Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)





Peter Bruce (Sunday Times editor-at-large) joins John Maytham to discuss the news of Roger Jardine’s willingness to engage in politics in South Africa to address national issues.

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Who is Roger Jardine and how is it that he's being considered as a possible future president for South Africa?

According to a report in the Sunday Times, Jardine has met with DA leaders to talk about the possibility of becoming the face of the Multi-Party Charter For South Africa and the sixth president of democratic South Africa.

Jardine, a businessman and anti-apartheid activist, previously held positions with Kagiso Primedia and Aveng.

Bruce says the addition of Jardine complicates matters.

Some business figures, big donors to parties like the DA, have got together and decided to find a candidate of their choice... Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

Somebody who they trust... to put a lot of money behind him and parachute him into a party or parachute him into Parliament via the route of independent candidacies. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

The difficulty, says Bruce, is that the Multiparty Charter has committed to, after the election, getting together and deciding between them who to nominate for the presidency, assuming the candidate is viable and has the required number of votes.

How does he appear on the ballot sheet? ... Do they all use his picture in the ballot sheet, having decided before the election that the business money is sufficient to get him past the post? Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

At some stage, if he's going to do this, he has to take his chances and so do his funders. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

So, asks Maytham, does Jardine have what it takes to be president?

Well, he's run large and complex organisations and I think that matters. He'll understand that he needs to know what he doesn't know. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

The MultiParty Charter (or 'Moonshot Pact') is an alliance of several political parties who hope to govern South Africa after next year’s elections.

