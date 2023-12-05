Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
World

COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield

5 December 2023 1:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Climate change
Dubai
UAE
COP28

The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is making his way to the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. He speaks with Bongani Bingwa about how this all started and why it's important.

Listen below.

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © valmedia1/123rf.com
Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © valmedia1/123rf.com

We are better off than we would have been if the UN Climate Summit didn't exist, says Whitfield.

Despite that, he argues that the conference is not achieving what it set out to.

"Amongst people who follow this closely, they say the last time there was anything of any significance agreed at COP was at COP21 in 2015 in Paris."

At that conference, delegates agreed there should be no more than a 1.5-degree temperature rise by 2050.

RELATED: COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes

Whitfield highlights a glaring hypocrisy of the event:

Every year, people fly on jet planes into a new country. This year it happens to be the UAE in Dubai, in an oil-producing region.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

An oil-producing region that questioned the impact of its core product on the environment and climate change.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

RELATED:COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100

The problem is that carbon and climate change are huge political landmines and they're subjected to the four or five-year election cycles that politicians are subject to.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Unfortunately, the climate crisis gets worse and worse every year, and unfortunately we push it onto the back burner.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

RELATED:COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it


This article first appeared on 702 : COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield




