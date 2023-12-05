19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen South Africans who have been evacuated from the war-torn city of Gaza are set to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.
The Middle Eastern city has been the epicentre of a bloody conflict between Israel and Palestine which has seen thousands of people die from both sides.
Since the re-escalation of conflict on 7 October, the Israeli government says about 1,200 of its civilians have been killed while the number for Palestinians killed is over 15,000 according to it’s health ministry.
19 #SouthAfricans🇿🇦 have safely crossed into Egypt (Cairo) from #Gaza. Our missions in Palestine & Egypt led by Ambassadors Shaun Byneveldt & Ntsiki Mashimbye worked with authorities to facilitate this. We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home… pic.twitter.com/qWj00nAlL3' Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) December 4, 2023
