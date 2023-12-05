Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show!





Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born, Warren Vernon-Driscoll, who will be performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live at Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show.

Listen to the details below.

The internationally touring tribute show Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' will be performing in Cape Town for a night to remember!

Warren Vernon-Driscoll will be performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key, and with all the wit, charm and bravado of the legend himself.

South African Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May, Michael Dickens conjures Roger Taylor on drums and Andre van der Merwe is John Deacon on bass guitar.

When: Saturday, 9 December 2023

Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tickets: From R235 p/p

Vernon-Driscoll says the show has been touring internationally for four years now and "it's big."

From the set to the costume, the lead singer says that the band channels Queen to replicate the 1986 Wembley experience by performing nostalgic songs that people love and adding some songs that Queen didn't get to perform live.

Concert-goers are in for a legendary rocky night, says Vernon-Driscoll.