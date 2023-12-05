Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show!
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born, Warren Vernon-Driscoll, who will be performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live at Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show.
Listen to the details below.
The internationally touring tribute show Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' will be performing in Cape Town for a night to remember!
Warren Vernon-Driscoll will be performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key, and with all the wit, charm and bravado of the legend himself.
South African Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May, Michael Dickens conjures Roger Taylor on drums and Andre van der Merwe is John Deacon on bass guitar.
When: Saturday, 9 December 2023
Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest
Tickets: From R235 p/p
Vernon-Driscoll says the show has been touring internationally for four years now and "it's big."
From the set to the costume, the lead singer says that the band channels Queen to replicate the 1986 Wembley experience by performing nostalgic songs that people love and adding some songs that Queen didn't get to perform live.
Concert-goers are in for a legendary rocky night, says Vernon-Driscoll.
We've made it a unique concert experience.Warren Vernon-Driscoll, Lead Singer
Source : https://www.suninternational.com/grandwest/events/queen-its-a-kinda-magic/
More from Entertainment
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.Read More
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early
GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.Read More
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.Read More
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'
Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.Read More
Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza
Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours
Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Jay-Z!
From '99 Problems' to ‘Hard Knock Life’, here are some of Jay-Z's best hits that you just have to listen to on his birthday.Read More
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024
The highly anticipated tour will take place in April.Read More
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.Read More