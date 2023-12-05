



JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called on members of the judiciary to put their heads together and find ways to improve the country’s legislative arm.

Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.

The gathering, which was last held in 2012, brings judges and magistrates from across the country to discuss issues pertaining to judicial independence, efficiency and other related issues.

Chief Justice Zondo said it was important that the delegates used the conference as an opportunity to highlight issues that have been preventing them from executing their duties to the best of their abilities.

"We must make sure that in the fourth decade of our democracy and beyond, we do not repeat the mistakes that we've made in the past 30 years. And as a country, I'm not speaking about the judiciary, there are many mistakes that have been made."

This article first appeared on EWN : Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm