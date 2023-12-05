Tourist dies after completing world’s tallest bungee jump in China





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.

(Listen to the discussion below.)

A 56-year-old tourist has died after completing the world’s highest bungee jump in Macau, China.

The Japanese man was taken to hospital shortly after completing the 233-metre jump on Sunday, 3 December.

He was experiencing shortness of breath and lost consciousness.

Local news agencies reported that the tourist was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Gilchrist emphasises the importance of disclosing if you have any heart conditions or raised blood pressure when looking to take on any extreme adventures.

