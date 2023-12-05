Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Defence attorney William Booth joins Africa Melane to speak about Jacob Zuma's attempted prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa and others.
One of the country's most renowned legal minds has described as "quite ridiculous" former President Jacob Zuma's decision to take his prosecution of current President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Zuma alleges that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has been reviewed and set aside.
In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg also reviewed and set aside the private prosecution against Ramaphosa, which was instituted on the eve of the ANC's national elective conference last December.
This whole process (if you can call it a process) or circus, or saga, whichever word you want to describe all of these abdications brought by former President Zuma is quite ridiculous.William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney
The courts have made it very clear in respect of this application...that there is no basis...none of the requirements have been met by Zuma at all.William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney
I think it's about time the courts state categorically, that if lawyers bring such applications on behalf of whoever, and there is absolutely no basis, they must be held accountable.William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney
The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.
It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
The matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.
This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose South Africa's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass
Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?Read More
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday
The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.Read More
Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm
Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.Read More
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway
The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville.Read More
'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap.Read More
More from Politics
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.Read More
ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of it’s members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council
The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.Read More
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.Read More
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority
A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.Read More
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'
The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.Read More