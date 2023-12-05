Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert





Defence attorney William Booth joins Africa Melane to speak about Jacob Zuma's attempted prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa and others.

One of the country's most renowned legal minds has described as "quite ridiculous" former President Jacob Zuma's decision to take his prosecution of current President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Zuma alleges that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has been reviewed and set aside.

In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg also reviewed and set aside the private prosecution against Ramaphosa, which was instituted on the eve of the ANC's national elective conference last December.

This whole process (if you can call it a process) or circus, or saga, whichever word you want to describe all of these abdications brought by former President Zuma is quite ridiculous. William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney

The courts have made it very clear in respect of this application...that there is no basis...none of the requirements have been met by Zuma at all. William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney

I think it's about time the courts state categorically, that if lawyers bring such applications on behalf of whoever, and there is absolutely no basis, they must be held accountable. William Booth, Criminal Law Expert and Defence Attorney

The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.

It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.

