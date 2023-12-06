Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Why did President Ramaphosa sign off on discharge of judge in DD Mabuza trial?

6 December 2023 7:42 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

In his latest Daily Maverick article ('JUSTICE DELAYED, JUSTICE DENIED'), Kevin Bloom investigates the details of the discharge.

Kevin Bloom joins John Maytham to consider the mysterious discharge of Judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria in July 2023.

Why was the judge in a trial involving former Deputy President David Mabuza discharged from the case back in July?

Mabuza was a suspect in an alleged land claims scam.

It is effectively a case to do with what is the largest alleged criminal enterprise in Mpumalanga's post-apartheid history.

Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Bloom says in mid-November he sent a list of questions to the president's office, to the registrars of the judge president and the deputy judge president of the Gauteng High Court.

To date, he says, there have been no reasons given for Judge Sardiwalla's discharge.

These questions were around the timing of the discharge and we were asking for medical records, a background, and some explanation...

Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Bloom writes in his article that the plaintiffs had been 'blindsided by the news'.

The plaintiffs only heard about this at an urgent case management meeting called by the judge president on the fourth of September. The plaintiffs only see a copy of the discharge letter in late October, a week before they're supposed to go back to court.

Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Bloom wonders if there is a conspiracy to quash the case.

RELATED: Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint




