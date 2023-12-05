[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on social media.

Sitting at 1.1 million views on X, a video of two neighbours 'debating' who the sidewalk belongs to is going viral.

It's unclear what led to the incident, but in the video, a man is seen deflating a woman's car tyre, after he claimed to have repeatedly warned her not to park on 'his' property.

"I've warned you, this is my property," he says, while the woman behind the camera argues that it is the municipality's property and that her car was parked on his side of the road due to work being done on hers.

She says he is mentally ill and racist.

X users jumped to the man's defence saying:

@NalaThokozane: "There's nothing racist about this. The man clearly mentions that he warned her not to park there, and she appears to be parking to spite him, to which he has responded. In my books she is wrong."

@Chimma_R: "Not racist act, I buy stuff for my grass and water it every second day. I wouldn't let someone kill it by parking their car."

@Bonginkosi8715: "Content yona will make throw words like racism even where not needed."

On the other hand, other users showed the woman support:

@M3dInfo: "A space outside the yard is a municipality land. She did say her side is busy with some works. The guy is wrong."

@dramadelinquent: "He’s in the wrong. This isn’t racism but he’s not legally allowed to touch her car if she’s parked there - that property doesn’t belong to him"

Just cause his white, everything is racist yoh ai blk ppl mara. ' 👑Ha ke reke skelem sa motho🇿🇦 (@tsebaie_) December 4, 2023

Who would want someone to park on the lawn they struggle to maintain? ' Bothwell Chinyakata  (@bchinyakata) December 4, 2023

People like the lady get what they deserve. Stop parking outside peoples yards if you don’t have permission, especially grass! It’s not law but common courtesy. ' Joe Buddy (@JVCK89) December 4, 2023

It's municipal property, or the Commons, &belongings to everybody. That he is maiintaining, doesn't translate into ownership of it. It's not a racist interaction, it's a display of citizens being disrespectful towards each other. ' Desiree Lourens (@DesireeLourens) December 3, 2023

