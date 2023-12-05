Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gibson Nzimande.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
A month or so ago, Nzimande graduated with a Master's Degree in History from the University of Johannesburg.
While this is an impressive achievement, what makes him truly extraordinary is the fact that one year prior he had been sleeping on the street, trying to make his way as a waste picker.
After securing an Honours Degree in Gender Studies from UNISA, he tragically lost his house after his mother died and could no longer financially afford his studies.
RELATED: Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’
So, from 2019, he was living on the streets of Sandton.
I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies.Gibson Nzimande, University of Johannesburg Master's Degree graduate
After his story was featured on EWN, UJ heard about his dream and a crowd-funding campaign was started to fund his studies.
RELATED: Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree
When living on the street, people do not treat you as an equal, and there is a stigma, but he knew what he wanted out of life and says this helped carry him through.
I am still excited… I have been admitted to do a PhD.Gibson Nzimande, University of Johannesburg Master's Degree graduate
Nzimande says he is struggling financially at the moment and trying to get a job, but hopes that by next year he will find work so he can finish his PhD on time.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
