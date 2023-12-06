Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stock market
Personal finance
investing
Chantal Marx
Buying and selling
investment mistakes
Investment School
investing in shares

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

The Money Show interviews Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

When we speak of the need to let go it often applies to bad relationships or traumatic events, but the concept also has a bearing on stock market investments.

And it applies not only to shares in your portfolio that have been loss-making says Chantal Marx, it's equally relevant to stocks that may have grown too big for your portfolio.

Marx, the head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments, shares some tips and insights on The Money Show.

The relationship analogy is actually quite apt when it comes to deciding to sell stocks, Marx says.

When we talk about odd behaviour in the markets and why it's so difficult to sell, we do actually compare it to a marriage - we say don't get married to your stocks, and it almost always comes down to FOMO, fear of missing out, and some other biases.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

She explains the bias when it comes to 'losers' that's referred to as anchoring - this is where you have a specific value in mind and anchor your expectations on that price, usually the one you paid when you bought the stock.

On the other end of the scale there is something called confirmation bias - that's when a share has performed very well for you and you're hoping this will continue into the future.

Why it is so exceptionally difficult to sell a 'loser' is because you want it to make a comeback... You don't actually want to have a proper loss because as long as you hold on to it, it's just a paper loss and not real.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Confirmation bias is where you stop seeing anything bad about the share. You don't actually internalise the information you see that's telling you the share is over-valued, it's at a valuation that's way ahead of where it was in the past, and you only see the good stuff... You only see the gains, you only see the positive commentary.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx says the most important thing to do is to centre yourself in these situations.

"You need to take the emotion out of it and start looking at it a little bit more logically."

When you first start to build up your portfolio the ideal is to have a minimum of about 20 stocks, she notes.

Over time in a long-term portfolio you'll have some winners and you'll have some losers, but if you're unable to cut those losers when you need to they can really become a drag even in a well-diversified portfolio.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

RELATED: Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

Some of the other things you can do is to regularly review your portfolio. Obviously when you're buying a stock you look at it in detail, you read widely and try to get to know the company as well as possible... but people become complacent, and just because you liked Multichoice five years ago for example, doesn't mean you're going to like Multichoice in the age of streaming.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx also sketches the dangers around shares that may have become over-valued.

She says the marker is whether or not the earnings and cash flows have grown along with the share price - if the share price has grown by more than these, then it could mean that the share is over-valued.

The other thing you need to consider is, will the company continue to give you this kind of growth... because a share can grow into its earnings stream and into its cash flows from a price perspective, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to continue to do so into the future.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

That's why this regular index review of the companies you have in your portfolio is so important, because something might have grown exceptionally fast for a very long time, but then it gets to a point where it gets very big, and growing off a very large base is exceptionally difficult. A lot of companies have acquisitive growth profiles for example, so they acquire a lot of smaller companies... It makes a big difference to their cash flows and earnings streams, and eventually they have to grow themselves which perhaps they find difficult to do.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx also talks about the red flags to look out for when companies under-perform, and which stocks are still worth holding on to into the new year after a difficult 2023 for the markets.

Take a listen - the interview audio is at the top of the article




Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

FILE: Rich Mnisi new Manchester United pride collection. Picture: @therichmnisi/X

Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection

6 December 2023 2:20 PM

South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection.

Rats / Pexels: Denitsa Kireva

Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us

6 December 2023 1:09 PM

Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live.

Image source: Samantha Mynhardt, CC BY, screengrab from The Conversation

Golden mole that swims through sand rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years

6 December 2023 12:37 PM

De Winton’s golden mole was found in November 2023 through environmental DNA tracking after not being sighted since 1937.

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023

6 December 2023 5:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli

'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'

5 December 2023 9:16 PM

Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.

© kinwun/123rf.com

Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles

5 December 2023 4:30 PM

Solar panels and electric vehicles are important tools in fighting climate change, but we have not seen them working together.

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’

5 December 2023 4:25 PM

From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.

Image source: @bigbayevents Instagram, screengrab

16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

Image source: screengrab from Takealot

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

5 December 2023 12:22 PM

Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relationships.

