Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history

Latest Local
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of grow... 5 December 2023 7:03 PM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal. 5 December 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal. 5 December 2023 4:51 PM
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
View all Politics
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of grow... 5 December 2023 7:03 PM
View all Business
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles Solar panels and electric vehicles are important tools in fighting climate change, but we have not seen them working together. 5 December 2023 4:30 PM
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 5 December 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show! It's not internationally renowned for nothing. 5 December 2023 12:53 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
View all Entertainment
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them. 5 December 2023 1:45 PM
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions. 5 December 2023 1:41 PM
COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions. 5 December 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history

5 December 2023 2:58 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Banyana banyana

Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].

Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis.

(Listen to the interview below)

It was a record-breaking day for Banyana Banyana as the national women’s football team on Monday (4 December) qualified for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

A 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate] in Pretoria has allowed the team to defend their title.

It was a tough game, given the blazing conditions at 36°C but the home side persevered.

Linda Motlhalo converted a 55th-minute penalty and the cherry on top came when Nicole Michael sealed the deal in the 86th minute.

The quality, grind, and determination that we have within the group of never giving up… The resilience that this group shows, the character… they were all amazing.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

I think this group has so much resilience over the last couple of years, so whatever gets thrown at them they always rise to the occasion. It is amazing to be able to defend the title.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

It was a massive game for Banyana defender Janine Van Wyk as she made history as the most capped player on the African continent (both male and female) with 185 caps.

She surpassed Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan who played 184 times.

I don’t think people realise the magnitude of it… It’s the start of a new chapter, a new era for her but it is well deserved after everything she has given to women’s football, not just in South Africa but globally and on the continent.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

This was also Ellis’ 100th game as coach of the national side.

RELATED: '2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

RELATED: Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’


This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history




5 December 2023 2:58 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Banyana banyana

