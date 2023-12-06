Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence





John Maytham speaks with Prof Richard Matzopoulos, Director of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) Burden of Disease Research Unit.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and men are the primary victims.

Despite this, Matzopolous says that very little is being done to address this.

According to an article he wrote for the Daily Maverick, men accounted for 87% of homicides in 2017.

Matzopoulos says that we have a societal problem with violence and, even if we eradicate gender-based violence, we will still have the highest rate of murder in the world.

We have a violent society and I think it permeates everything. Richard Matzopoulos, Director - SAMRC's Burden of Disease Research Unit

He argues for a population-level approach to the problem and suggests increased alcohol regulation due to the drug being a factor in many violent crimes.