'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets





John Perlman interviews Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson of the South African Board of Sheriffs.

The ANC is approaching the Constitutional Court to stop the attachment of its assets at Luthuli House for the R102 million debt to Ezulweni Investments.

On Monday, the court sheriff paid a visit to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg but was stopped from entering the building.

The sheriff reportedly waited for a long time before leaving empty-handed.

In a press conference later in the day, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the visit was meant to create a spectacle.

Morgan says that the sheriff is legally obliged to enforce the court order.

In a situation where the judgment debtor (in this case the ANC) has either paid their debt or has delivered a notice of appeal, the sheriff is unable to execute the order.

In this case, the ANC had produced a notice of appeal, which is why the sheriff left the property, he adds.

FILE: Last week, Ezulwini Investments obtained a court order to attach assets belonging to the ANC, equal to the value it was owed by the party. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

It's not that dramatic. Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs

The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does every day. Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs

The assets that were attached were nowhere close to satisfying the judgement debt. Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs

