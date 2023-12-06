'Huge risk' of Christmas attacks on European Union





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

“With the war between Israel and Hamas and the polarization it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union,” home affairs chief Ylva Johansson said ahead of a meeting of EU home affairs ministers.

Johansson did not disclose the information leading to the warning, but her remarks come days after a tourist was fatally stabbed in Paris.

"We saw it recently in Paris, unfortunately, we have seen it earlier as well," said Johansson.

Johansson pledged to make an additional €30 million available to protect places of worship and other public spaces across the EU.

She also called on countries to crack down on online hate speech and withhold financial resources used by extremist groups.

Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks" over the holiday season due to the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war, the EU's Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Tuesday #EuropeNews pic.twitter.com/6wppoSg0FS ' euronews (@euronews) December 5, 2023

There are far more anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim incidents than there were before. Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.