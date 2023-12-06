Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together





R&B singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly are expecting their first child together after recently rekindling their romance.

The ‘Body On Me’ singers sparked rumours of the pregnancy over the weekend at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

During the event, the pair both put their hands on Ashanti’s stomach while on stage.

Ashanti & Nelly seemingly announces they're having a Baby 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdfyiL5mJ0 ' HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) December 4, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off from 2003 to 2013.

This will be Ashanti’s (43) only child, while Nelly (49) has two children from previous relationships and two children whom he adopted after the death of his stepsister.

