Lunch with Pippa Hudson
City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why

6 December 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
MyCiti Bus Service
Wynberg
City of Cape Town
MyCiTi bus route

A MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds has been in the pipeline for years.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Phillippa Duncan from the Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association about the issues surrounding a MyCiti bus route implementation in Wynberg.

Listen below.

It’s been years in the pipeline – a MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds.

But there have been many challenges along the way – and to date, the City’s project has not come to fruition.

Duncan says the opposition to implementing MyCiti bus routes in Wynberg is due to:

• The number of council-owned houses that may be eradicated to make room for the bus route.

• The construction to create these bus routes might cause disruptions over a long period to Wynberg main road which is already congested.

• Safety is a "reality" and a "real concern for residents."

Duncan agrees that more viable transport routes are necessary in the City of Cape Town and a Wynberg route, once implemented, will be "fantastic" for residents.

By the time we have a MyCiti route running from one end of Cape Town to the other, it will be fantastic to literally hop on the bus and know that in 15 minutes after a fairly calm and uninterrupted trip, you can be in the City centre.

Phillippa Duncan - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association



6 December 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
MyCiti Bus Service
Wynberg
City of Cape Town
MyCiTi bus route

