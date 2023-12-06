City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why
Lester Kiewit speaks to Phillippa Duncan from the Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association about the issues surrounding a MyCiti bus route implementation in Wynberg.
Listen below.
It’s been years in the pipeline – a MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds.
But there have been many challenges along the way – and to date, the City’s project has not come to fruition.
Duncan says the opposition to implementing MyCiti bus routes in Wynberg is due to:
• The number of council-owned houses that may be eradicated to make room for the bus route.
• The construction to create these bus routes might cause disruptions over a long period to Wynberg main road which is already congested.
• Safety is a "reality" and a "real concern for residents."
Duncan agrees that more viable transport routes are necessary in the City of Cape Town and a Wynberg route, once implemented, will be "fantastic" for residents.
By the time we have a MyCiti route running from one end of Cape Town to the other, it will be fantastic to literally hop on the bus and know that in 15 minutes after a fairly calm and uninterrupted trip, you can be in the City centre.Phillippa Duncan - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association
Source : @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
