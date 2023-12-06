Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
Africa Melane interviews Anele Gxoyiya, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission (PSC).
On Tuesday, the PSC released its quarterly Pulse of the Public Service bulletin, exposing an alarming 12% surge in unpaid government invoices.
Gxoyiya alluded to the fact that service providers are "indeed in trouble", after revealing that the number of provincial and national government departments' unpaid invoices are standing at R117 158.
“That’s the money that is sitting in government for services that have been given, but the service providers have not been paid. That R11.1 billion is 12% higher than R8.6 billion that was owed at the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year,” he said.
According to Gxoyiya, there are 'genuine' and 'malicious' reasons why people are failing to pay their debts.
In some instances, invoices by service providers are submitted, but are returned due to errors. The problem is that they are returning them late.
The latter, are officials who want to be paid by service providers to do the work that they are employed to do by government.
The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.
RELATED: PSC lashes out at govt for nonpayment of almost R4.5bn to service providers
Even the Public Finance Management Act is clear to say service providers must be paid within 30 days.Anele Gxoyiya, Commissioner – Public Service Commission
Scroll up to listen to that full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
More from Local
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026
Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.Read More
City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why
A MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds has been in the pipeline for years.Read More
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.Read More
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More
46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
Almost half the drinking water in our water-scarce country is not safe for consumption.Read More
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More